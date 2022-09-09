A new monarch and new prime minister will give the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth a new fresh start. Nothing and no one can go on forever, and change is inevitable and necessary.

Queen Elizabeth II was known the world over, but not without justifiable criticism regarding her enormous wealth and privilege and that of the monarchy in general. Britons who are not blinded by the awe of royalty, have often complained about her net worth of at least £550 million, who spent her non-constitutional time trading horses, while many in the United Kingdom struggle to make ends meet.

Many people in Britain believe that charity, as pious as it is, is not the answer to social problems and the inequality that lies at the heart of it. More believe the rich and powerful are the very cause of the world’s injustices and exercise a hypocritical context in highlighting injustices, while having extremely privileged and pampered lives of the elite.