Given long-standing concerns with the fitness of the British constitution, and also the alarming history of the Johnson government, the time would seem ripe for the development of a new method of governance for the UK. Drawing on the experience of Commonwealth countries such as Canada and Australia, we need to develop our own version that suits our political culture.

Many will wish to see legislative assemblies elected by fair voting systems. Constitutional and anti-corruption courts are now clearly also needed in the UK. If this can be achieved we might then have a system of governance appropriate for the 21st century.

Andrew McLuskey