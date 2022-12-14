The political turmoil of 2022 has been summed up with a festive twist in the final PMQ session of the year.

Angela Eagle channelled the Christmas favourite "Twelve Days Of Christmas" in her message for Rishi Sunak.

"This year Tory Party has given us five education secretaries, four chancellors, three prime ministers, two leadership coups - and the partridge has had to sell the pear tree to pay the gas bill.”

Getting a final dig in, she said: "The best Christmas present the prime minister could give to the British people is a general election."

