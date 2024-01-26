Come off it!
It is hardly a “bombshell” that Nicola Sturgeon’s opinion of Boris Johnson was so dire. Half the UK shared that view. It is also naive to be shocked that a government would consider the political implications of such unprecedented circumstances. There are cogent reasons to criticize Ms Sturgeon, but we should not let our animosity run awry, it merely looks ridiculous.
Joanna Pallister
