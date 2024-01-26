Jump to content

What bombshell? Half of the UK shared Nicola Sturgeon’s opinion of Boris Johnson

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Friday 26 January 2024 17:00
<p>There are cogent reasons to criticize Ms Sturgeon, but we should not let our animosity run awry</p>

There are cogent reasons to criticize Ms Sturgeon, but we should not let our animosity run awry

(PA Archive)

Come off it!

It is hardly a “bombshell” that Nicola Sturgeon’s opinion of Boris Johnson was so dire. Half the UK shared that view. It is also naive to be shocked that a government would consider the political implications of such unprecedented circumstances. There are cogent reasons to criticize Ms Sturgeon, but we should not let our animosity run awry, it merely looks ridiculous.

Joanna Pallister

