Sir Keir Starmer has admitted he fears for the safety of his children and young people as he called for urgent action to tackle knife crime in the UK.

The Labour leader appeared on ITV’s This Morning on Friday to discuss the rise in knife crime across the country.

Sir Keir said: “I’ve got a 15-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl and I worry. I think any parent, particularly with teenage children, worries how safe they are on the streets.

It needs a dashboard that flashes red when these cases arise and it needs leadership and politicians to say ‘We are not going to talk about this anymore but make it our mission to do something about it’.”