Nigel Farage, the chameleon of the political right, has abandoned Donald Trump and turned his attention to the extinction of the Tory party.

In competition for a share of the Tory vote, he offers voters not a manifesto but a “contract”. Should we be surprised that the contract is reported to misdescribe the goods and doesn’t add up to the advertised price?

A contract, in the UK at least, is a legally enforceable document. Those taking up Farage’s offer should ask if they can enforce his promises. I believe they’ll soon realise that in reality there is no means of redress. A manifesto is a manifesto by any other name – no matter what Farage likes to claim.