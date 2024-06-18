Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
Independent
US election
Subscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Your view

Farage may be a chameleon of the political right, but it’s the Tory party paving his way to success

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Tuesday 18 June 2024 18:08 BST
Comments
It is distinctly possible that Reform’s policies would prove as successful as Farage’s previous endeavour – Brexit
It is distinctly possible that Reform’s policies would prove as successful as Farage’s previous endeavour – Brexit (BBC/AFP via Getty)

Nigel Farage, the chameleon of the political right, has abandoned Donald Trump and turned his attention to the extinction of the Tory party.

In competition for a share of the Tory vote, he offers voters not a manifesto but a “contract”. Should we be surprised that the contract is reported to misdescribe the goods and doesn’t add up to the advertised price?

A contract, in the UK at least, is a legally enforceable document. Those taking up Farage’s offer should ask if they can enforce his promises. I believe they’ll soon realise that in reality there is no means of redress. A manifesto is a manifesto by any other name – no matter what Farage likes to claim.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in