The government needs to think before it acts on nursing strikes

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Friday 16 December 2022 13:49
<p>These workers are using the only power they have to get the government to listen </p>

These workers are using the only power they have to get the government to listen

(Getty)

On the sad week that nurses feel the need to strike, maybe it’s time for Rishi Sunak and his ministers to pause and think about why these people with a caring vocation feel they need to do this for the first time ever.

They are simply joining many other working people who see rising prices for the everyday things they need just to survive, and want public services that actually work for them.

The answer is not, as Sunak has suggested, to bring in legislation to make striking illegal, but instead to listen to why people feel so desperate that they have no other course of action, and put together a government agenda that makes life better for everyone in this broken country. These workers are using the only power they have to get the government to listen.

