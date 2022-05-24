Don’t blame the Met over Partygate, they’ve been very busy recently
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
Following the release of photos showing Boris Johnson at a Downing Street party in violation of his own lockdown laws, the Met Police have been criticised for not investigating Partygate thoroughly enough and letting the prime minister off with just a single £50 fine.
Yet people forget just how busy the Met have been recently. They have been hard at it – strip-searching children, attacking a peaceful vigil for a woman murdered by one of their colleagues, and swapping racist and misogynist WhatsApp messages.
There are only so many hours in a day after all.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies