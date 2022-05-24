Following the release of photos showing Boris Johnson at a Downing Street party in violation of his own lockdown laws, the Met Police have been criticised for not investigating Partygate thoroughly enough and letting the prime minister off with just a single £50 fine.

Yet people forget just how busy the Met have been recently. They have been hard at it – strip-searching children, attacking a peaceful vigil for a woman murdered by one of their colleagues, and swapping racist and misogynist WhatsApp messages.

There are only so many hours in a day after all.