Don’t blame the Met over Partygate, they’ve been very busy recently

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Tuesday 24 May 2022 13:00
Comments
<p>The Met Police have been criticised for not investigating Partygate thoroughly enough</p>

The Met Police have been criticised for not investigating Partygate thoroughly enough

(PA)

Following the release of photos showing Boris Johnson at a Downing Street party in violation of his own lockdown laws, the Met Police have been criticised for not investigating Partygate thoroughly enough and letting the prime minister off with just a single £50 fine.

Yet people forget just how busy the Met have been recently. They have been hard at it – strip-searching children, attacking a peaceful vigil for a woman murdered by one of their colleagues, and swapping racist and misogynist WhatsApp messages.

There are only so many hours in a day after all.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in