When you ask people what they make of Partygate, a common reply is “I am more interested in what this government is doing about my energy bills than all that party nonsense”.

Would you trust this lot of slackers to deal with high inflation or a skyrocketing energy price cap? They instilled an illegal drinking culture in Downing Street, preferring parties to policy.

They brazenly flouted their own regulations whilst so many families suffered the loss of loved ones during the pandemic. The country has lost all trust in them and right now, we need a leadership that we can rely on – one focused on the extremely hard work ahead, not “Wine Time Fridays”.