The High Court may have ruled that the government’s intention to send refugees to Rwanda is not illegal, but that doesn’t mean that it’s not immoral.

There’s no knowing whether Prince Charles was complicit in the leaking of his view on the subject. But his subsequent statement indicates his awareness that he is as helpless as most of the rest of us in our disapproval of the plan (if “plan” isn’t too strong a word).

I also suspect that there are far too many of us who talk to our plants for the activity to be described as “eccentric”, as Sean O’Grady does. So if Prince Charles were to stand for election as president, I might even vote for him.