This week in politics: No-confidence vote and benefits for bricks

This week in UK politics, Boris Johnson faced a no-confidence vote, casting further doubt over his leaership. The Prime Minister also introduced a "benefits for bricks" scheme, allowing millions of UK residents to put their benefits towards mortgages.

Prince Charles privately weighed in on the government's policy of deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ireland, Simon Coveney, offered his impression of the EU's position on the row over the Northern Ireland protocol.

Click here to read our free newsletter.