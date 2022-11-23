Jump to content

Stop demonising Qatar and enjoy the football

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 23 November 2022 12:42


On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia played magnificently and deserved its win over Argentina

(AP)

The flagrant human rights transgressions in the treatment of migrant labourers and other marginalised minorities should be vociferously condemned. However, it is time to stop the demonisation of Qatar and start enjoying the football games.

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia played magnificently and deserved its win over Argentina. Sport can make a tremendous contribution to the teaching of tolerance, social inclusivity and gender equity.

Let’s enjoy the splendour and grandeur of the World Cup and use it wisely to promote human rights worldwide.

