Of course the Tory government will not make a move to solve the rail situation. The superficial view is that the strikers are at fault and that the disruption will decrease the Labour vote at the critical by-elections.

Why, when a Tory says modernisation, do they mean sacking staff? Let us create a modern first class rail system which involves more staff looking after more passengers, with staff on platforms to aid passengers and help with baggage and directions.

We don’t need the vanity project of HS2. I don’t believe it is necessary to spend £120bn before a start can be made on local improvements to rail commuting, which would take cars off the road.