Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Sunaks should think twice before they redecorate at Downing Street

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Friday 30 December 2022 16:44
Comments
<p>They may not be there for long </p>

They may not be there for long

(Getty Images)

Sean O’Grady reveals the Sunaks’ plans for their Downing Street flat (Thursday). Are they really going to indulge in such refurbishment?

They may not be there for long. And obviously they wouldn’t need to persuade anyone else to pay for it. But they might consider the environmental damage that such alterations would wreak. And might they not be embarrassed by parading their intolerance of less than perfect drapery at a time when poor families are becoming ill and dying because of the mould in their homes? If they really couldn’t bear Johnson’s gold wallpaper, perhaps they could just paint over it.

Susan Alexander

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in