Sean O’Grady reveals the Sunaks’ plans for their Downing Street flat (Thursday). Are they really going to indulge in such refurbishment?

They may not be there for long. And obviously they wouldn’t need to persuade anyone else to pay for it. But they might consider the environmental damage that such alterations would wreak. And might they not be embarrassed by parading their intolerance of less than perfect drapery at a time when poor families are becoming ill and dying because of the mould in their homes? If they really couldn’t bear Johnson’s gold wallpaper, perhaps they could just paint over it.

Susan Alexander