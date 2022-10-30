There are various options presented to us regarding the drivers of a general election forced by Tory party disunity.

Of all the interesting and well informed opinion, both expert and from within the party itself, that explain the possibilty of a rebellion by Rishi Sunak’s own party forcing a general election, the one that gives me greatest encouragement is Catherine Haddon’s statement that “it could simply be out of spite”.

On the basis of observation it would be in character and might be a better bet than the party calling an election for the good of the country – something that is not their style.