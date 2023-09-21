The egregious decision by Rishi Sunak to push back net-zero is just part one of a strategy – one made in desperation– to remain in power after the next election. An addendum to this strategy was also to bring into the public arena a list of binding rules to mitigate climate change which are pure fantasy. We were never going to be forced to have seven bins!

The next stage of this process, I fear, will be a promise to the electorate to have a referendum on net zero. Cynical, dangerous and totally ignorant of the problems we are facing with climate change. Oh, and look out for more “salting the shaft” comments around mythical stipulations for the poorest citizens, who in all reality the Tories care little to nothing about!

Robert Boston