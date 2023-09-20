Most people, these days, watch the news with the sound off. It’s just there, on some muted TV in the corner of the office.

For anyone who happened to glance up at the prime minister on Wednesday afternoon – perhaps on their way to an airport departure gate – and saw him wearing a look that could have been painted on by whichever Disney animator it is that specialises in drawing baby animals learning that their mother has sadly died, they may very well have texted friends to ask why it was that Rishi Sunak was resigning.

But he wasn’t resigning. This was, in fact, the prime minister launching a flagship policy. The thing that he reckons can change the narrative, turn back the tide.