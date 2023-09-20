Sadiq Khan accuses ‘dithering’ Sunak of backtracking on climate commitments

Sadiq Khan took aim at Rishi Sunak for “dithering” on climate action as the prime minister announced changes to net zero policy.

The Mayor of London spoke at the UN climate summit in New York on Wednesday 20 September after the prime minister held a press conference back home.

“The situation that confronts us today is grave, it’s nothing short of self-harm on a planetary scale,” Mr Khan said.

“It’s easy to get angry at the delay and dither from some quarters and I know businesses and millions of people feel let down by news from my own country, that our prime minister is now backtracking on the UK’s climate commitments.”