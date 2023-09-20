Sunak denies ‘watering down’ targets as he announces net zero policy roll back

Rishi Sunak has denied he is “watering down” targets as he announced changes to climate change commitments aimed at reaching net zero by 2050.

The prime minister held a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday 20 September, where he announced that the 2030 ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars will be pushed back until 2035.

Despite the roll back on net zero policy, Mr Sunak said it is “absolutely wrong” to describe his changes as watering down targets.

“Our targets remain, our commitment to net zero and the Paris and Cop agreements that we signed remains.”