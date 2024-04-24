So Rishi Sunak has at last managed to get his appalling, immoral, probably illegal – and almost certainly ineffectual – Rwanda manoeuvre through parliament.

He claims that it will “stop the boats”.

Would it be unreasonable to ask what he has decided is the criteria for success? How much of a reduction in attempted Channel crossings would he see as a victory? And how soon? If it’s less than 50 per cent – or even 75 per cent – would it be regarded as a failure?