George Galloway has won the Rochdale by-election with a campaign based on one issue, thousands of miles away, due to the incompetence of Keir Starmer.

Sadly, the only people losing out are the British citizens of Rochdale, who wanted to vote only for the best interests of the town they live. This kind of election will undoubtedly be replicated elsewhere later this year.

Thanks to the two useless main parties, UK politics has never been in a more dangerous state.