Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Your view

With George Galloway’s victory in Rochdale, UK politics has never been in a more dangerous state

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Friday 01 March 2024 16:44
Comments
<p>The people of Tower Hamlets and Bradford saw through George Galloway and sent him packing – so will the people of Rochdale</p>

The people of Tower Hamlets and Bradford saw through George Galloway and sent him packing – so will the people of Rochdale

(Getty Images)

George Galloway has won the Rochdale by-election with a campaign based on one issue, thousands of miles away, due to the incompetence of Keir Starmer.

Sadly, the only people losing out are the British citizens of Rochdale, who wanted to vote only for the best interests of the town they live. This kind of election will undoubtedly be replicated elsewhere later this year.

Thanks to the two useless main parties, UK politics has never been in a more dangerous state.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in