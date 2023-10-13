More Rod Stewarts please!

The contrast around four stories in the headlines concerning well-known figures struck me hard indeed. Firstly, Rod Stewart deserves copious praise for turning down a huge fee by not performing in Saudi Arabia. There are surely few people unaware of their dreadful human rights record.

Then we have three other people who have, to a greater or lesser extent, disgraced themselves.

Goodness only knows where former Barclays CEO, Jes Staley’s personal judgement went in pursuing a personal relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and then the attempted obfuscations and untruths!