One thing I do not know is whether Lady Susan Hussey is considered part of the royal family inner circle or outer circle and in all honesty, I don’t care.

One thing I do know is that her persistent racially offensive questioning of Ngozi Fulani is unacceptable – although I must add that it surprises me about as much as Boxing Day following Christmas Day does.

Unlikely as it sounds, I did find one thing that we must be grateful for. Just imagine if the above lady-in-waiting had earlier met either the new prime minister or the London mayor with these or similar words: “I assume you arrived from India before the pandemic.” That’s one almighty rumpus avoided!