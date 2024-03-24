Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Your view

The attack in Moscow reminds us of the need for cooler heads to prevail

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Sunday 24 March 2024 16:17 GMT
Comments
<p>It is vital that we bring boiling tensions back to a manageable temperature</p>

It is vital that we bring boiling tensions back to a manageable temperature

(AP)

I read Kim Sengupta’s recent piece with interest. The attack on a concert hall in Moscow was a sobering reminder that terrorism and fundamentalism are as much of a threat as ever, and that adherents to such belief systems will exploit current geopolitical tensions to serve their own monstrous end.

It is vital, therefore, that we bring those tensions back down to a manageable temperature, so that we might focus on those who wish to cause chaos for its own ends. Vladimir Putin’s claim that the attack was somehow Ukraine’s fault is antithetical to this aim, and further evidence that Russia will use any weapon in its arsenal no matter how broken and potentially damaging to its own interests. This is a short-sighted approach, that not only fails to further the prosperity of his own nation, but leaves it even more vulnerable to genuine threats.

Stephen Bloom

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in