As the impact of the anticipated huge rise in the cost of living begins to be felt by us all, there is a real risk we will cease to give as much attention to events in Ukraine. It is absolutely critical that the suffering of the people there is not allowed to drop out of the news cycle.

Our only response to Putin’s crimes against humanity has been to impose sanctions. This means that we are in it for the long haul. Those same sanctions will affect us too.

Please don’t tire of hearing the grim news; we must see this through. Unless we eventually degrade Putin’s ability to wage war, he will continue with his mad schemes. Our discomfort caused by sanctions will be nothing compared to what a European war would inflict.