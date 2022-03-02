There’s war in Europe and the Tory priority is producing soundbites. Look at yesterday’s disastrous photo opportunity that saw Johnson in Poland, trying to distract attention away from the European parliament where Johnson has excluded himself and the UK from an address by President Volodymyr Zelensky to Europe. We have left ourselves outside looking in.

Those of us who warned that the EU had played a vital role in peace in Europe for all of my 76 years were shouted down with cries of “project fear”. Well, I was frightened then and I’m really frightened now. Putin was aware of the importance of the EU but fortunately our decision to leave did not cause the disintegration Putin hoped for.

We must act as one with the EU to stop Russian attacks from the air now.