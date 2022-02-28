There are reports that, only days into this war, Russian forces are so desperate that they have begun to deploy cluster bombs. These are some of the most insidious and cruel of munitions. Larger missiles release scores of smaller bomblets, akin to mines, in order to maximise the territory that can be made unsafe and thus withheld from an enemy. As with land mines, long after a conflict is over, children are killed and maimed by the devices, which they mistake for toys.

A UN convention has banned cluster bombs, so horrific are these weapons. Sadly, Russia has not signed the treaty, and neither has Ukraine. Most alarmingly, the Russians seem to have been using cluster munitions in the more Russian-speaking east of the country, around Kharkiv, which has put up a formidable resistance in the face of nominally overwhelming odds. A school may have been hit with them. It looks very much as though Vladimir Putin cares less about the welfare of this population than he claims to. Convention or not, it should amount to a further war crime.

One of the few encouraging features of the Russian war on Ukraine is that the Ukrainian and Russian peoples still refuse to hate one another. Yet how much longer can that prevail, when weapons of terror such as cluster bombs have been used?