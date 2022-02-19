Europe could not handle a Ukrainian refugee crisis right now

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

With any military flare-up – aside from death and destruction – millions of Ukrainian refugees will flock to Europe, placing unbearable strain on its political, economic and environmental infrastructures, social cohesion, schools, transportation and health services. This will further entrench poverty and widen inequalities. Both belligerent parties need to de-escalate tensions to avert catastrophe.

Dr Munjed Farid Al Qutob

London

