Ukraine news – live: Biden expects Russia to strike ‘within days’ after ‘false flag’ Donbass school shelling
Western allies fear there will be more provocative attacks ‘over next few days,’ Boris Johnson says
Joe Biden has warned a Russian attack on Ukraine is almost inevitable and “every indication” and could happen “within the next several day”.
Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, said Russia’s plans for an invasion of Ukraine would likely include unconventional methods – and urged Moscow to renew diplomatic efforts rather than go to war.
“Conventional attacks are not all that Russia plans to inflict upon the people of Ukraine,” said Mr Blinken, who addressed an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the ongoing crisis.
The warning came hours after Boris Johnson branded the attack on a preschool in the disputed Donbass region of eastern Ukraine a “false flag operation”, designed to create a pretext for the two countries going to war. Voldoymyr Zelenskiy, president of Ukraine, accused pro-Russia rebels of firing projectiles at the preschool in a “big provocation”.
War, peace, stalemate? Week ahead may decide Ukraine's fate
Even if a Russian invasion of Ukraine doesn’t happen in the next few days, the crisis is reaching a critical inflection point with European stability and the future of East-West relations hanging in the balance.
A convergence of events over the coming week could determine whether the stalemate is resolved peacefully or Europe is at war, AP reports. At stake are Europe’s post-Cold War security architecture and long-agreed limits on the deployment of conventional military and nuclear forces there.
“This next 10 days or so will be critical,” said Ian Kelly, a retired career diplomat and former US ambassador to Georgia who now teaches international relations at Northwestern University.
US to receive Russia response on security guarantees today
Russia is set to reply to the US later today on the issue of security guarantees.
Sergei Lavrov, Russian foreign minister, said the letter will be made public.
Russia has made demands that Ukraine is never allowed to join Nato, and for Nato halting deployment of weapons to ex-Soviet nations, as part of Vladimir Putin’s bid to prevent the alliance’s presence spreading eastwards.
Washington and Brussels have refused to promise to bar Ukraine from Nato.
Mr Lavrov also said: “Russia will continue talks with the West on all aspects of its security proposals.”
Ukraine: What is a false flag operation?
Boris Johnson on Thursday joined the chorus of Western leaders accusing Russia of plotting to create a pretext for war with Ukraine by carrying out so-called false flag operations.
It comes after Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, announced pro-Russian forces had bombed a kindergarten in the Donbass separatist region of southeast Ukraine, in what he called a “big provocation”. Mr Johnson said Western allies “know” it was a false flag operation “designed to discredit the Ukrainians”.
So, what is a false flag? The term refers to a covert operation designed to appear as if it was carried out by another group or country – such operations are generally used to set a pretext for war.
ICYMI: Johnson accuses Moscow of using ‘false flag’ operations
Boris Johnson said today an attack on a kindergarten in Ukraine was a “false flag operation” by Russia which has been designed to “discredit” the Ukrainians.
The PM said the picture was “grim” and warned that Moscow could launch more such operations in the coming days as a pretext for an invasion into the UK’s eastern European ally, reports Adam Forrest.
“We fear very much that that is a thing we will see more of over the next few days,” Mr Johnson told reporters. “A kindergarten was shelled in what we are taking to be – well, we know – was a false flag operation designed to discredit the Ukrainians, designed to create a pretext, a spurious provocation for Russian action.”
ICYMI: Kindergarten school damaged by shelling in east Ukraine
Biden warns high risk of Russian invasion as Putin expels US ambassador
Joe Biden on Thursday said the risk of a further Russian invasion of Ukraine is “very high” as tensions between Moscow and the West continue to rise over the Russian troop buildup on Ukraine’s Eastern frontier.
Speaking to reporters at the White House as he prepared to board Marine One, President Biden said Russia’s claim to have started removing troops from the Ukrainian border was false, Andrew Feinberg.
“The risk is very high because they have not moved their troops out – they have moved more troops in,” Mr Biden said.
Putin ‘enjoying the attention’ on the world stage, says Estonian PM
Vladimir Putin is “enjoying” that he is “centre of attention” internationally, Estonian PM Kaja Kallas has said.
Speaking to Reuters, she said that Mr Putin is seeking to win a war to boost his popularity in Russia.
Ms Kallas also said the situation was extremely grave and that Western nations must not give Moscow any concessions as long as it maintained more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine.
She added: “I’m very cautious of any kind of negotiations, of offering Russia something because we shouldn’t forget the big picture, which is that the gun is pointed at Ukraine really and you can’t have negotiations at gunpoint.”
Ukrainian foreign secretary says he has ‘full trust’ in Truss
Satellite photos give a bird's-eye view of Ukraine crisis
Something different now. Commercial satellite imagery of Russian troop positions bracketing Ukraine provides a bird’s-eye view of an international crisis as it unfolds. But, PA reports, the pictures, while dramatic, have limitations.
High-resolution photos showe Russian troop assembly areas, airfields, artillery positions and other activities on the Russian side of the Ukrainian border and in southern Belarus as well as on the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014.
The images confirmed what US and other Western officials have been saying: Russian forces are arrayed within striking distances of Ukraine. But they could not provide conclusive information about net additions or subtractions of Russian forces or reveal when or whether an invasion of Ukraine would happen. In such a fluid crisis, even day-old satellite photos might miss significant changes on the ground.
