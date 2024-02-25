Jump to content

What will it take for the rest of the world to step up to Putin?

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views.

Sunday 25 February 2024 16:32
<p>Surely governments are sufficiently pragmatic to want to stop Putin extending his land grab to Nato countries </p>

(Sputnik)

How much more death and destruction in Ukraine will it take for Western nations to take their their responsibilities seriously, step up to the mark and provide President Zelensky with the weaponry he needs to have a realistic hope of pushing the Russian forces back to the border?

Even if the humanitarian disaster that is occurring to Ukrainians is not enough for Europe and the USA to massively increase their contributions, surely the governments are sufficiently pragmatic to want to stop Putin extending his land grab to Nato countries?

David Felton

