How much more death and destruction in Ukraine will it take for Western nations to take their their responsibilities seriously, step up to the mark and provide President Zelensky with the weaponry he needs to have a realistic hope of pushing the Russian forces back to the border?

Even if the humanitarian disaster that is occurring to Ukrainians is not enough for Europe and the USA to massively increase their contributions, surely the governments are sufficiently pragmatic to want to stop Putin extending his land grab to Nato countries?

David Felton