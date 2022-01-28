I refer to the excellent and well balanced article by Mary Dejevsky (‘Germany has taken a cautious stance on Russia – and will be on the right side of history’, 28 January). In hysterical times like ours it would serve us well to take a step back and evaluate the facts as best we can. To threaten war as lightly as America, Nato and the UK do is highly irresponsible and serves no purpose other than to escalate what should be resolved politically.

The geopolitical landscape has changed very dramatically since the dismantlement of the Soviet Union and the empowerment of China. America is no longer the world’s policeman, not to suggest that America’s foreign policies have always been very shortsighted and lack understanding of the world as it is, not as they wish to see it.

Obviously Russia feels threatened by Nato’s expansion to the east, vigorously pursued by the west since the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. May I suggest not unreasonably so? Russia has a right to exist and to feel safe. No different to what the US, Nato and the UK demand for themselves.