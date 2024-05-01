Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Your view

Who will pay for illegal immigration?

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 01 May 2024 17:48 BST
Comments
Little mention has beeen made of illegal economic migrants and the cost to our economy
Little mention has beeen made of illegal economic migrants and the cost to our economy (AFP via Getty Images)

I agree with most of what has been said about this government’s Rwanda policy, but more often than not I find the language used far too emotive. Little mention is made of illegal economic migrants and the cost to our economy, which already lacks the infrastructure to help our own homeless, unemployed, or mentally ill.

Will all those bleeding hearts, who are so vociferous, agree to their taxes being increased yet again to fund these migrants?

It should also be remembered that we live in an island community and the amount of space per capita is diminishing. How long can we afford to take an extra 25,000 illegal immigrants per annum?

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in