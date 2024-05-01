I agree with most of what has been said about this government’s Rwanda policy, but more often than not I find the language used far too emotive. Little mention is made of illegal economic migrants and the cost to our economy, which already lacks the infrastructure to help our own homeless, unemployed, or mentally ill.

Will all those bleeding hearts, who are so vociferous, agree to their taxes being increased yet again to fund these migrants?

It should also be remembered that we live in an island community and the amount of space per capita is diminishing. How long can we afford to take an extra 25,000 illegal immigrants per annum?