The horses charging through London should remind us of our duty to animals

The RSPCA is right to highlight the danger to doves that are dyed pink or blue for so called “gender reveal” parties. Dyed white doves have also been used at weddings for quite some time.

Here at Little Foxes Wildlife Rescue, we have taken in two of these exploited and unfortunate birds over the years. We managed to save the first one, dyed pink, with gentle washing and intensive care, but the second one, dyed pale green, died despite our efforts.

This week we have seen two beautiful, terrified horses charging through the streets of London, colliding with vehicles and with one streaked with blood – a reminder that all exploitation of animals results in harm to the animal. Think of the wide range of ways human beings exploit animals, from the dressing up poor pet dogs in ghastly clothes to show on social media, to horse racing, hunting, the use of snares, vivisection and other callous and vile abuses too numerous to mention. It’s time we treated animals with the respect they deserve, and stopped thinking we can do with them as we please.