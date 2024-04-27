✕ Close Blood-soaked horses run loose in London after breaking free from Household Cavalry

The Household Cavalry horses that did not sustain serious injuries after they bolted through London will return to duty in due course, the Army said.

One of the five horses that rampaged through central London has had their condition described as “not looking good”.

A military source has told The Sun that concerns were still high for the black horse Quaker as Vida returned to her stables overnight after an operation.

One has since been transferred to an equine hospital while the others remain under close observation.

It came as an alleged whistleblower at Hyde Park Barracks explained that she saw rats roaming around where the horses are kept and that they were often given “dirty water”.

The former volunteer, giving her name as Kate, told LBC the horses would sometimes “only have exercise for an hour a day, and very little sunlight, often stuck inside.”

An Army spokesperson told The Independent: “We take the health and wellbeing of our military working horses extremely seriously. They are well looked after, exercised daily and have 24/7 direct access to world-class veterinary care.”