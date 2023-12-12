With the revelation of a further £100m payment having been made to Rwanda in April of this year, on top of the initial £140m, and with a further £50m expected to be paid next year on top of that, our government will have shelled out millions to pay for the transfer of no asylum seekers whatsoever.

That’s well in excess of a quarter of a billion pounds sterling for nothing, nada, zilch – and this from a government which still insists that it can’t afford to pay teachers, doctors or nurses what they’re worth, which has allowed schools and hospitals to fall into disrepair, and which still continues to penalise housing benefit claimants if they have a spare bedroom in their properties.

Call me cynical, if you will, but I’m beginning to doubt whether this government truly has our best interests at heart.