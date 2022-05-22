Boris Johnson’s father is now a French citizen – how nice for him
The man who persuaded 17 million people to take European citizenship away from all 70 million UK subjects may now be able to regain his own European citizenship.
Stanley Johnson is now a French citizen and an EU citizen. His spoiled, entitled and privileged son can probably follow his lead.
As the losses of our freedoms and our nation’s increasing conflict with our neighbours in Europe become apparent, surely we can see this man for who and what he is.
