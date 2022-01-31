Letters

Even in its redacted form, this report should be enough to end Boris Johnson’s political career

Monday 31 January 2022 16:57
Boris Johnson after making a statement about Sue Gray’s report on Monday

Even in its redacted form, Sue Gray’s report into the lockdown parties at Downing Street should be enough to end Boris Johnson’s political career. It cites a “failure of leadership in No 10 and Cabinet Office”, a “serious failure to observe high standards expected”, “excessive consumption of alcohol” and “behaviour difficult to justify”.

Days before the report appeared, housing secretary Michael Gove argued that Boris Johnson should be shown “Christian forgiveness” for repeatedly breaking his own lockdown rules. It is a measure of the deep cynicism of the Tory cabinet that these hypocrites invoke religion to cover their corruption. There should be no “forgiveness” of any sort for those who partied while bodies “piled high”.

Sasha Simic

