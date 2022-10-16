With the Bill she brings to parliament this week, home secretary Suella Braverman wishes to curb the rights of environmental protesters to disrupt public access and daily activities by glueing themselves to roads, among other tactics.

She should reflect on the undeniable benefits that such protests, not infrequently violent, have brought to society – one of which is embodied in her own exalted position.

Without the often disruptive activities of the Suffragettes, it is certain that women of the UK would have waited longer to get universal suffrage, and Margaret Bondfield is unlikely to have become the first woman to enter government.