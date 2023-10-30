Why are the Metropolitan Police succumbing to pressure from Suella Braverman to challenge the rights of ordinary people to march and show solidarity for those suffering in Gaza?

The majority of those marching in London over the last three Saturdays would have shared the horror of the Hamas attack on Israel.

I defend the right of anyone to march for peace and like me, many thousands of ordinary people with a conscience showed their support for a full ceasefire. Not a “pause”.