Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Your view

Sunak and Starmer must stop sitting on the fence over war in the Middle East

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Monday 30 October 2023 16:35
Comments
<p>Clashes broke out between rival supporters and the police during Saturday’s demonstration </p>

Clashes broke out between rival supporters and the police during Saturday’s demonstration

(Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

Why are the Metropolitan Police succumbing to pressure from Suella Braverman to challenge the rights of ordinary people to march and show solidarity for those suffering in Gaza?

The majority of those marching in London over the last three Saturdays would have shared the horror of the Hamas attack on Israel.

I defend the right of anyone to march for peace and like me, many thousands of ordinary people with a conscience showed their support for a full ceasefire. Not a “pause”.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in