Sunak cuts an increasingly desperate figure and Number 10 is desperate to find any crumb of positivity he could report on. Trouble is, there is nothing – the continued famine of failure around Tory policy implosion is numbing for the party (including Sunak’s five pillars of failure).

Talk is cheap and Sunak looks increasingly weak. All this now amplified with the stalking horse of Johnson looming over him.

Dale Hughes