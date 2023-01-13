Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sunak looks increasingly weak with Johnson looming over him

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Friday 13 January 2023 14:51
Comments
<p>Rishi Sunak is unable to stop the continued famine of failure around Tory policy</p>

Rishi Sunak is unable to stop the continued famine of failure around Tory policy

(Getty Images)

Sunak cuts an increasingly desperate figure and Number 10 is desperate to find any crumb of positivity he could report on. Trouble is, there is nothing – the continued famine of failure around Tory policy implosion is numbing for the party (including Sunak’s five pillars of failure).

Talk is cheap and Sunak looks increasingly weak. All this now amplified with the stalking horse of Johnson looming over him.

Dale Hughes

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in