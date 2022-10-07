Terminally ill people should be able to die with dignity – in a warm home
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
The news from National Grid that households may experience three-hour electricity outages this winter as the government manages gas shortages is devastating for people with a terminal illness.
People dying at home rely on electricity for keeping their homes warm, for vital medical equipment such as syringe drivers for pain relief, and for the ventilators and oxygen they need to stay alive.
With 90,000 people currently dying in poverty in the UK each year, this group are already struggling to heat their homes due to the cost of living crisis.
