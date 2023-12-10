I continue to be more and more appalled by the government’s so-called Rwanda plan.

Since its inception it has been nothing but tokenism in an attempt to keep the right wing of the party on side. It was obvious to any thinking person that the plan was never going to discourage desperate people from taking a dangerous Channel crossing in the hope of achieving some degree of safety in the UK.

The fact that Rwanda has now received the huge sum of £290m is a massive waste of taxpayer funds, and for a scheme that is unlikely to ever happen. Even if it does, it will only see a handful of unfortunate, distressed refugees going to a country with an abysmal human rights record.