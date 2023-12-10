Jump to content

Your view

Money wasted on Rwanda could have been used to help our homeless

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Sunday 10 December 2023 16:08
The fact that Rwanda has now received the huge sum of £290m is a massive waste of taxpayer funds

(PA)

I continue to be more and more appalled by the government’s so-called Rwanda plan.

Since its inception it has been nothing but tokenism in an attempt to keep the right wing of the party on side. It was obvious to any thinking person that the plan was never going to discourage desperate people from taking a dangerous Channel crossing in the hope of achieving some degree of safety in the UK.

The fact that Rwanda has now received the huge sum of £290m is a massive waste of taxpayer funds, and for a scheme that is unlikely to ever happen. Even if it does, it will only see a handful of unfortunate, distressed refugees going to a country with an abysmal human rights record.

