Rishi Sunak news – live: PM in crisis as Tory ‘star chamber’ rejects Rwanda plan
PM deploys David Cameron to fend off rebellion as he faces growing prospect of humiliating Commons defeat
Rishi Sunak’s premiership appears to be in the balance as the so-called “star chamber” of Tory lawyers concluded his plans to rescue the ailing Rwanda asylum scheme are “not fit for purpose” – with the PM reportedly deploying David Cameron to fend off a rebellion.
The verdict, which will be closely watched by dozes of rebel MPs, sets the prime minister up for a potential defeat in a crucial Commons vote on Tuesday hanging on a margin of 28 ballots, in a struggle now reminiscent of Theresa May’s fight with a bitterly divided Conservative Party over Brexit.
The bill is a last-ditch bid to get planes in the air after the Supreme Court ruled the government’s previous plans illegal, however right-wing Tories are now urging No 10 to override the European Conventions on Human Rights.
Sacked home secretary Suella Braverman appeared to accuse Mr Sunak of lying on Sunday as she criticised his “rather strange claim” that Rwanda could “collapse” the deal if it breaches international law.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is set to say the Conservatives cannot govern while they are “fighting like rats in a sack” in a speech on Tuesday.
Tory grandee warns fellow MPs against using Rwanda strife for their own ends
Former Brexit secretary David Davis has criticised fellow Tories “manouevering for [their] future leadership position” and warned that it will “be to their long-term disadvantage”.
Insisting that the Tory grassroots are frustrated with constant sniping at Rishi Sunak, he told Sky News: “Politics is about argument, it’s about debate, it’s about dispute.
But what it shouldn’t be about is manouvering for your future leadership position, or whatever it might be that’s driving some of these things. I don’t mind at all Bill Cash saying ‘I don’t think this is right for X or Y, and can we modify A and B to make it work’.
“And we can have that debate, and that’s how parliament works ... but I think in grand terms the public wants us to make a decision on this and get it resolved.”
Asked who is “on manouevres”, the Tory grandee said: “I’m not going to name them. All of my colleagues know who they are – and it will be to their long-term disadvantage.
“I’ve seen this before. People who trade off their own future against the future of the party always lose.”
David Davis calls Sunak’s bill ‘about the toughest immigration legislation I’ve ever seen'
Former Brexit secretary David Davis has said he will vote for Rishi Sunak’s emergency Rwanda Bill, calling it “about the toughest immigration legislation I’ve ever seen”.
He added: “I actually think the prime minister’s right that it can’t go any further”, in what could be interpreted as a riposte to Suella Braverman’s criticism of Rishi Sunak’s “rather strange claim” that Rwanda could “collapse” the deal if it does not comply with international law.
Sunak ‘not contemplating’ early election if Rwanda bill fails, says Gove
Cabinet minister Michael Gove has insisted that Rishi Sunak’s government is “not contemplating” holding a general election if the Rwanda bill is voted down.
Asked on Sky’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme, Mr Gove said: “No, we’re not contemplating that.”
The levelling up secretary added: “Because I’m confident that when people look at the legislation and have a chance to reflect they will recognise this is a tough but also proportionate measure. And of course, we will listen to opinion within the House of Commons.”
Tory right’s views will be taken ‘seriously’, says Gove
Michael Gove defended the Rwanda legislation as “tough and robust” – but claimed the government would listen to the views of Sir Bill Cash and others on the Tory right.
Asked about the damning verdict of Sir Bill – leading the “star chamber” – Mr Gove said the government will “take seriously the views of colleagues” who believe it doesn’t go far enough.
He also denied the Rwanda plan was pointless. Mr Gove told Sky News said: “All of the reasons that we used in the past [to block flights] are dealt with [in the bill].” He added: “It’s not the only step we’re taking – but it has a powerful deterrent effect”.
David Cameron ‘spoke to star chamber chair for 45 minutes’ in bid to fend off Rwanda rebels
Foreign secretary David Cameron is helping in the battle to keep Tory MPs on side ahead of a crucial vote in parliament on Tuesday, a report suggests.
Lord Cameron, and several other ministers, are said to have been helping in the No 10 push to persuade Tory rebels to back the bill.
The new foreign secretary spoke to Sir Bill Cash – chair of the so-called “star chamber” of legal examination of the Bill – for 45 minutes on Friday afternoon, according to the Sunday Times.
Lord Cameron also spoke to Sir Bill on immigration, although a source close to the latter suggested the main reason for their call was because the foreign secretary is due to appear before the European scrutiny committee, which Sir Bill chairs, the paper reported.
Our political correspondent Adam Forrest has more details:
Gove rejects suggestion Rwanda will only take 200 asylum-seekers
Pressed on why the government is spending so much energy on the Rwanda scheme when it is expected to only see around 200 asylum-seekers sent to the one facility there, Michael Gove told Sky News: “It’s not the only step we’re taking.”
He added: “This scheme is uncapped – there is no upper limit on the number of people we can send to Rwanda”, to which host Trevor Phillips interjected: “Well there is. The limit is what Rwanda says they can take on is 200.”
Mr Gove insisted however that Rwanda has made clear there is no cap, claiming that “there is a powerful deterrent effect” for the thousands of people risking their lives in the Channel to reach Britain.
Rwanda plan is legally ‘sound’ and ‘pretty tough actually’, insists Gove
Asked whether he was concerned by the so-called Tory “star chamber” verdict on Rwanda, Michael Gove cited former Supreme Court justice Lord Sumption in claiming that “this is tough legislation, probably the toughest anti-immigration legislation ever introduced”.
Insisting he was not “boasting”, the Tory minister told Sky News: “We’ve already seen with a very similar arrangement we entered into with Albania that the overwhelming majority of people who came here from Albania have been returned.
“It’s pretty tough actually, if you look at what we’re saying – the particular cases that the Supreme Court identified in the past as reasons not to deport people, all of them are dealt with.
“So of course we’ll look at what any eminent colleague or lawyer says, but ... they’re pretty clear that this law is sound.”
Gove seeks to blame Ukraine and Hong Kong for record immigration
Michael Gove has been shown a montage of Conservative ministers saying for the past 13 years that their successive governments will reduce immigration.
The Tory MP told Sky News that there are several exceptional factors in recent years, such as the war in Ukraine and those fleeing persecution in Hong Kong, adding that “it is only because we’re outside the European Union” that the UK can take tougher action.
Host Trevor Phillips noted that the figures are still north of 500,000 even without those factors.
Sunak again questions ‘rather strange claim’ Rwanda could ‘collapse’ deal
Suella Braverman has sought to cast doubt on Rishi Sunak’s “rather strange claim” that if his emergency legislation had gone further the Rwandan government would have “collapsed” the deal.
“I’ve been to Rwanda several times and I have spoken to the Rwandan government a lot. It never once raised any kind of concerns like this,” Ms Braverman told The Telegraph,
It follows the extraordinary exchange on the Today programme earlier this week, in which Ms Braverman was repeatedly asked whether Mr Sunak was “lying” when he claimed the Rwandan government had threatened to pull out of the deal if Britain breached international treaties.
“I don’t know [whether he is lying],” she eventually said, before going on to deny spreading “poison” in the same interview.
The Rwandan goverment itself has said this week it could pull out of the deal if it breaks international law, and a Downing Street source said at the time: “Conservatives need to work within reality. What she wants isn’t available, the Rwandans have said no.”
Echoing recently departed immigration minister Robert Jenrick, she also warned on Sunday that the government’s past experience showed that the clause in Mr Sunak’s new Bill allowing legal challenges by individual migrants will add “a minimum of six months” to the wait for deportation flights to take off.
Rishi Sunak has been dealt the fresh blow of a legal assessment for the Tory right concluding his Rwanda legislation is not fit for purpose, as the Prime Minister urged Labour not to oppose his plans.
Sir Bill Cash, who has chaired a legal examination being waited on by many in the party, has signalled that the Bill is not “sufficiently watertight” despite Mr Sunak hoping it will revive his flagship asylum plan.
Battling to keep his own Tory MPs on side, the Prime Minister urged Sir Keir Starmer to “rise above political games” and “act in the national interest” by supporting the emergency Bill.
But Conservatives from both the right and the left of the party are considering whether to oppose it in a crunch vote on Tuesday, with neither camp totally satisfied by the offering.
Labour will whip to vote against the Bill, meaning a rebellion by just 28 Tories could deliver a humiliating defeat for the Government.
