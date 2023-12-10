✕ Close Robert Jenrick resigns as immigration minister over Rwanda bill in huge blow to Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak’s premiership appears to be in the balance as the so-called “star chamber” of Tory lawyers concluded his plans to rescue the ailing Rwanda asylum scheme are “not fit for purpose” – with the PM reportedly deploying David Cameron to fend off a rebellion.

The verdict, which will be closely watched by dozes of rebel MPs, sets the prime minister up for a potential defeat in a crucial Commons vote on Tuesday hanging on a margin of 28 ballots, in a struggle now reminiscent of Theresa May’s fight with a bitterly divided Conservative Party over Brexit.

The bill is a last-ditch bid to get planes in the air after the Supreme Court ruled the government’s previous plans illegal, however right-wing Tories are now urging No 10 to override the European Conventions on Human Rights.

Sacked home secretary Suella Braverman appeared to accuse Mr Sunak of lying on Sunday as she criticised his “rather strange claim” that Rwanda could “collapse” the deal if it breaches international law.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is set to say the Conservatives cannot govern while they are “fighting like rats in a sack” in a speech on Tuesday.