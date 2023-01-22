It has occurred to me that governments and would-be governments appear to be advised by business and pressure groups, which then tell the people what they need.

Currently, the Labour Party are taking advice and guidance from the Fabian Society as to the policies and governance offered to the electorate. No doubt the Tories take advice from other groups of interested parties which has led to the reduction of our standard of living over these past 12 years.

Of course the government has to take a rounded view of the needs of the country, but I have never been asked for my views on policies or legislation. Why not ask the people what their needs are, and instead use that as a template for future governance?