Rishi Sunak pledges to ban new smart motorways and review low-traffic neighbourhoods
Tory leadership underdog to ‘end the war on motorists‘, in latest bid to revive vanishing hopes
Rishi Sunak plans to ban new smart motorways and review low-traffic neighbourhoods to “end the war on motorists” if he wins the Tory leadership race.
In a fresh pitch to turn around a contest he appears to be losing, he is telling party members he is “the most pro-driver chancellor in history” – and would go further in No 10.
The shake-up would clamp down on “rogue private parking fines ripping off motorists” and speed up the installation of electric vehicle charging points in rural areas.
