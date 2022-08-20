Jump to content
Rishi Sunak pledges to ban new smart motorways and review low-traffic neighbourhoods

Tory leadership underdog to ‘end the war on motorists‘, in latest bid to revive vanishing hopes

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Saturday 20 August 2022 09:15
Rishi Sunak admits he's being ghosted by Boris Johnson

Rishi Sunak plans to ban new smart motorways and review low-traffic neighbourhoods to “end the war on motorists” if he wins the Tory leadership race.

In a fresh pitch to turn around a contest he appears to be losing, he is telling party members he is “the most pro-driver chancellor in history” – and would go further in No 10.

The shake-up would clamp down on “rogue private parking fines ripping off motorists” and speed up the installation of electric vehicle charging points in rural areas.

