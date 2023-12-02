Penny Little asks a very pertinent question and highlights a heap of failings of the present government after more than a decade of Tory misrule.

But she omits to cite so much more, including countless trains that are cancelled or delayed, roads everywhere blighted by potholes, a chronically underfunded criminal justice system, a broken NHS system where simply obtaining a GP appointment is a challenge, a failing social care system (which Johnson promised he had a plan to fix), and crumbling schools and infrastructure generally.

She also omits to add corruption, mendacity and lack of judgment to her list of characteristics frequently exhibited by this truly appalling series of Tory governments. And, yes, it is even more baffling that many will still vote Tory next time around!