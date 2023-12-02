Jump to content

Your view

The Tories broke Britain – why would anybody ever vote for them again?

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Saturday 02 December 2023 16:08
It seems reasonable to surmise that Boris Johnson’s appearance at his own Covid inquiry will prove an excruciating experience

(PA Archive)

Penny Little asks a very pertinent question and highlights a heap of failings of the present government after more than a decade of Tory misrule.

But she omits to cite so much more, including countless trains that are cancelled or delayed, roads everywhere blighted by potholes, a chronically underfunded criminal justice system, a broken NHS system where simply obtaining a GP appointment is a challenge, a failing social care system (which Johnson promised he had a plan to fix), and crumbling schools and infrastructure generally.

She also omits to add corruption, mendacity and lack of judgment to her list of characteristics frequently exhibited by this truly appalling series of Tory governments. And, yes, it is even more baffling that many will still vote Tory next time around!

