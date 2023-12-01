On a daily basis the Covid inquiry is revealing jaw-dropping levels of incompetence, hubris, callousness, spitefulness and self interest. It is astounding to me that the exposure of this lethal incompetence has not resulted in the resignation of the present government.

Why is the country not clamouring for an election? And even more baffling is the fact that without doubt, many thousands will still vote Tory next time around – have our standards really dropped so low that we are prepared to overlook the heap of multiple scandals and failures of the past 13 years?

Nothing seems to work any more. Companies hide behind internet robots, making themselves inaccessible, frustrating customers and deliberately achieving unaccountability. Tradesmen are as rare as hens’ teeth. The police are a whole scandal in themselves, failing to bother with vast numbers of crimes, and even committing crimes themselves, without compunction. Scammers plague our phones, our emails, even our front doors. Everything costs more while the service deteriorates. The very plight of our entire planet doesn’t even seem to bother the present shambles of a government! Does the government care about anything other than their own and their mates’ wealth?