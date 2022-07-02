I agree entirely with the comments in your editorial, and it is beginning to morph into another day, another scandal.

I am not at all surprised that decent Conservative women MPs, such as Caroline Nokes and Karen Bradley, are so concerned about the trajectory of this government.

Our cataclysmic list of failings, and desperate populist schemes to placate certain right-wing sections of the community and press, is now beginning to wear thin, and the downward spiral is becoming so prevalent and depressing.