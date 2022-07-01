Given what is known about his own libertine behaviour, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Boris Johnson’s MPs tend to follow suit.

Although differing widely in circumstances and seriousness, the succession of scandals that have hit his administration since his appointment have too often been caused by the prime minister personally, or facilitated by the boozy, chaotic culture he has inculcated in government and within his party. Most notably, the collection of law-breaking events known as Partygate – and extending to allegations that he knowingly and craftily misled parliament.

Because of the dissolute behaviour he has cultivated, the prime minister has made casualties of policy advisers, chiefs of staff, press officers, his civil servants, his ministers – and indeed his MPs.