So, in just 48 hours, we have seen four more examples of Tory sleaze strangling this government.

First, we had Scott Benton finally resigning his seat, leaving the Blackpool South by-election to clash with the other local elections. Second, we had the story regarding Steve Barclay and the waste project in his Cambridgeshire constituency. Third, it emerged that the current energy secretary Claire Coutinho queried the approval of the waste project linked with Barclay.

And then, finally, we had Michael Gove of all people failing to declare free football tickets.